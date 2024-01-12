Everything you need to know about staying safe on the roads amid freezing temps

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Freezing temperatures are lasted overnight into the morning hours throughout Northwest Washington on Friday.

KIRO 7′s Live Drive traveled around parts of King and Snohomish counties to see how the roads looked. While the roads were mostly drivable, many were preparing for Friday’s difficult commute.

“It’s gonna get yucky,” Troy, who lives in Snohomish County, said.

KIRO7 spoke with Troy in Lake Stevens as he was heading to Anacortes. He says the first cold temperatures of the year are never easy to deal with.

“We’ve had a little bit of cold weather, but nothing like this with all the moisture,” Troy said.

Lake Stephens has seen its fair share of icy conditions in recent years and Troy feels that drivers mostly know what to expect when conditions get icy.

“Especially the people that live around here, because all of this is sloped hills, said Troy. “All the water collects down here at the end of the road. It’s just one big sheet of ice.”

A Washington State Department of Transportation spokesperson says the roads were pretreated before the cold weather, and crews are on stand-by as temperatures continue to plummet below freezing.

While the main roads remain first in mind, Aisha Dayal with the agency says crews are ready to pivot at any time.

“If State Route 18 is getting more, then we will shift there,” she said. “But we do want to keep the priority blow routes open for people because that is the one people are traveling on the most.”

Dayal says drivers should take their time and drive slowly on the roads if they have to be out. Troy says if the roads get icy, he is going to play it safe.

“I just stay home and it’s going to get really slippery,” Troy said.

