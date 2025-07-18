Everett teen missing for over a month

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

A 17-year-old from Everett has been missing for over a month.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is hopeful the public will be able to help find Amie Siguenza.

Siguenza was last seen leaving her home on her house’s security footage on June 11 around 2:30 a.m.

Authorities believe Siguenza may be staying in the local area or has traveled to Livingston, California.

She is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 134 pounds, and has black eyes and black hair.

Siguenza has never left home before, and has not tried to contact any family or friends, which is very unlike her, according to her family.

Siguenza’s family hopes this message will reach her: “Amie, please call home and let us know that you are safe.”

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call NCMEC at 1-800-843-5678 or the Everett Police Department at 1-425-257-8400.

