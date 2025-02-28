Everett teen arrested for murder, prosecutors worry victim targeted over sexuality

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

An 18-year-old man from Everett is under arrest on suspicion of killing a man who officials said was gay. Prosecutors are concerned that the victim’s sexuality may have been a motive for the crime.

According to a report from The Everett Herald on Dec. 11, Everett Police responded to a “shots fired” 911 call in the 1700 block of 121st Street SE, located in the Silver Lake neighborhood. When officers arrived, they found the 42-year-old victim dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

More on MyNorthwest: Person dead after police pursuit and crash in Gig Harbor

Police arrested Bryan Hernandez-Ramirez, who was 17 years old at the time. Prosecutors said they found troubling social media posts from Hernandez-Ramirez in which he expressed hatred toward gay people. Officers confirmed the victim, a 42-year-old man, was gay.

Hernandez-Ramirez, who has not been formally charged, was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and made his first court appearance Thursday morning. The suspect’s attorney requested bail of $50,000. Instead, a judge set bail at $2 million.

This is a developing story, check back for updates









©2025 Cox Media Group