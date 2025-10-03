Everett postal worker shot outside apartment complex, package driver in custody

Everett police say a postal worker was shot Friday afternoon outside an apartment complex and a package delivery driver has been taken into custody.

According to the Everett Police Department, officers were called to the West Mall Place Apartments around 12:50 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a U.S. Postal Service employee had been shot.

The victim was taken to Providence Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound.

No details about the worker’s condition have been released.

Police confirmed that the suspect is a package delivery driver.

The driver was arrested at the scene and is now in custody.

Authorities said that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

