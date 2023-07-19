Police searching for suspect after teen shot in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police are looking for the person after a teen was shot Tuesday around 4:15 p.m.

Police said it happened in the 3200 block of Smith Avenue. That’s right in front of the Everett Station.

The teen was taken to Providence hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooter is believed to have fled the scene in a light-colored sedan.

Pacific Avenue eastbound is closed from Broadway to Smith Avenue and Smith Avenue is closed from 32nd Street to Pacific Avenue.

The Everett Transit Station remains open to normal business.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news.

