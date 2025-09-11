Everett police arrest two in trafficking case involving minors as young as 13

Everett police said two people were arrested Wednesday in connection with a trafficking case that involved multiple victims, including minors.

The Everett Police Department’s Special Assault Unit announced that the arrests took place on Sept. 10 in Kent.

Investigators said the suspects — a 20-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman — were booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

Both face charges of promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, trafficking, and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

The case began in late July when an Everett patrol officer responded to a report of a 17-year-old girl being trafficked.

Police said the teenager confided in an acquaintance that she was being exploited by a couple she met online.

Detectives learned the girl had posted on Instagram in late June, and the 20-year-old man responded with the message: “Let’s make some money together.”

According to police, the man offered her opportunities he described as “plays,” a term detectives said referred to sexual encounters in exchange for money.

The suspects allegedly created an online dating profile for the victim, which the victim herself could not access.

Police said both suspects arranged meetings with men and transported the teenager across the Puget Sound region for paid sexual encounters, taking a portion of the money.

Investigators said the victim tried to leave the operation in early August but was threatened by the suspects, who demanded her earnings.

Detectives later discovered the suspects were managing seven to nine women at a time, including at least one girl as young as 13.

Police said the Everett Special Assault Unit worked with multiple agencies, including the Criminal Intelligence Unit, Violent Crime Unit, and Anti-Crime Team, to arrest the suspects in Kent.

In an interview after his arrest, police said the male suspect admitted he targeted girls who were financially vulnerable and lacked strong support systems.

“Offenders who prey on young women online exploit trust and cause lasting harm,” said Everett Police Chief John DeRousse. “Holding them accountable is essential to protecting our community, sending a clear message that this behavior will not be tolerated, and ensuring that our most vulnerable are safeguarded from those who would try to exploit them.”

