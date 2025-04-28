Everett Music at the Marina lineup announced for 2025

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Music Initiative has announced its 2025 lineup for the annual Music at the Marina concert series.
From July 10 to August 28, a different artist will play at the Port of Everett each Thursday.
Shows are free to attend and will take place from 5 to 9 p.m.
Here’s this year’s lineup:
- July 10: Nite Wave
- July 17: Santa Poco
- July 24: The Little Lies
- July 31: Moxie
- Aug. 7: Steel Beans and Small Paul
- Aug. 14: Victims of Love
- Aug. 21: Queen Mother
- Aug. 28: LeRoy Bell & His Only Friends
Concertgoers can grab something to eat at a variety of food trucks, including L.A. Smashburger, Tacos Panachos, She’s Got Bowls, and Sugar + Spoon.
There will also be a beer garden for those who are 21 or older.
