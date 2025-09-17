Everett mayor calls out Kroger for ‘corporate neglect’

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

The Everett City Council is expected to vote Wednesday night on a resolution criticizing Kroger’s decision to close a Fred Meyer store in South Everett—a move Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin calls “corporate neglect.”

Earlier this year, Kroger announced it is closing the store at 8530 Evergreen Way, along with other locations in places like Tacoma and Lake City.

In a statement, a Fred Meyer spokesperson cited “a steady rise in theft and a challenging regulatory environment” as reasons for the closure, adding that all employees will be offered positions at other locations.

Everett mayor blasts Kroger

“It betrays the community’s trust,” Franklin said.

“Crime is down all over in that area, but shoplifting is down by 80%, and that is a significant decrease,” she told KIRO Newsradio. “We put in the effort. We made those investments, yet the store didn’t, you know, continue to invest in their facility.”

The resolution is non-binding but urges Kroger to quickly redevelop the property to ensure food access and community benefit. Franklin said she would like to see a new grocery store or mixed-use development on the site.

“Sometimes when major retailers leave, they just leave their stores vacant for a long period of time, and nothing happens. That cannot be the case,” she said. “We really are asking them to act quickly to get that property repurposed.”

Public comment will be allowed at the council meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his storieshere.

©2025 Cox Media Group