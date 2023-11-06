Everett man wins $500K from Scratch ticket bought at store where he’s been lucky before

EVERETT, Wash. — A long-time Everett resident said his decision to stop for an iced tea led to the purchase of a winning Scratch ticket worth $500,000.

The man told officials with Washington’s Lottery that he had just dropped off his son at school when he decided to stop at the Evergreen Food Store to buy a drink. While there, he brought three Scratch tickets.

When he got home, he scratched the first two tickets, which weren’t winners. The third one, a $20 “Six Figures,” ticket, was a winner for the game’s top prize - $500,000.

The ticket wasn’t the first winning one the man has bought at Evergreen Food. He said that about six years ago, he bought a $1,000 winning Scratch ticket there, and about three years ago, he purchased a winning $10,000 Scratch ticket at the same store.

Lottery officials said the man told his mother he planned to pay off her debt so she could retire. He also plans to buy his son a car and put some money into a college fund.

