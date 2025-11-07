Everett man recovering after hit-and-run Halloween night; search for driver continues

An Everett man was run over by a red Ford F-150 on Halloween night, leaving him with serious injuries.

The incident occurred after 47-year old Chris Bender attempted to confront a group of masked individuals who were stealing candy and egging homes in the neighborhood.

“They were stopped they looked at me and then gunned it so they purposely drove over me,” Bender said, recalling the moment before he was hit.

Bender described hearing the truck drive over him before it sped away up the hill without stopping or slowing down.

Prior to the incident, Bender and a neighbor noticed several people, likely teens, in masks stealing candy off porches and egging homes.

The group in the truck had stopped next to a mother and her child on the sidewalk, and someone in the truck threw a large object at them.

“It have been a candy bowl – it was not something soft – threw it at the child and the mother and they were hit,” said Bender.

Bender said he went over to tell the group to leave.

“They were stopped. they looked at me and then gunned it – they purposely drove over me,” he said.

Bender was knocked unconscious for several minutes and woke up to a friend comforting him in the street.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a broken leg, rib, concussion, and other injuries.

The community has shown support for Bender, with children sending him cards wishing him a quick recovery.

Bender hopes that someone from the truck will come forward, urging people not to endanger lives or property.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

©2025 Cox Media Group