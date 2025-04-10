Everett man allegedly detonated pipe bomb in neighbor’s car, suspected hate crime

EVERETT, Wash. — An Everett man has been federally charged after allegedly blowing up his neighbor’s car with an improvised pipe bomb, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller.

Prosecutors said Steven Goldstine, 54, faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, destructive device, and ammunition. He was first charged in Snohomish County for a suspected hate crime before it drew a federal investigation.

The federal complaint also includes a 2020 incident where Goldstine allegedly aimed a loaded gun at demonstrators, which was captured on video.

In late December, witnesses reported an explosion at an Everett apartment complex. According to court records, the victims told police they suspected Goldstine of planting the explosive because of previous conflicts they had had together. After the detonation, the same victims received a voice message containing racial slurs referring to the car’s explosion.

Using video footage, law enforcement could see what the suspect was wearing. When searching Goldstine’s home, police found a matching jacket and shoes. Law enforcement also found more than 700 rounds of ammunition. Goldstine is not allowed to have guns or ammo because of prior felony convictions for burglary, arson, and possession of stolen property.

If convicted, Goldstine could face up to 15 years in prison. The Everett Police Department (EPD) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are investigating the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica Manca is prosecuting.

