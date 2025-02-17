Everett homeless center allowed to stay open past winter, city says

EVERETT, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

The City of Everett has pushed back a deadline requiring a homeless day center to close.

Hope N’ Wellness had been ordered to shut down by February 28, with the city accusing it of violating a land-use law that prohibits homeless services from being run out of downtown storefronts.

But now, the day center has been given an extra two months. The Seattle Times reports Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin has given the center until April 30 to close up shop – well past the winter, but doubtfully enough time for its owner, Jasmine Donahue, to find a replacement spot.

Donahue previously told KIRO Newsradio she would not be able to relocate the café-turned-services-spot.

“Unfortunately, many of our services will be shutting down,” she said in January. “Trying to regroup and keep it going as much as we can. Ultimately, the people that it’s hurting is the people out here needing the services.”

Everett homeless center blamed for crime

Some in Everett have blamed Hope N’ Wellness for attracting people who commit property crime along Rucker Avenue, though it’s not clear if that reputation – earned or unearned – had any inspiration for the city’s enforcement of the land-use law in this case.

For weeks, Donahue and supporters of Hope N’ Wellness have petitioned the city to reconsider its order, including in public comments at city council meetings. It’s not clear why Franklin and the City of Everett have recently delayed the day center’s deadline to close.

Adam Rice, a social services worker, told KIRO Newsradio in January that Donahue’s day center has proven a reliable meeting spot for finding people in need of help. He criticized the city’s decision to close it down.

“To shut a place [down] that’s been serving the community for free,” he said. “It’s incredibly fiscally irresponsible.”

He asserted that the city’s action would only serve to worsen tensions between those with and without homes.

“Instead of using this opportunity in a place like this, to help people come in, get treatment, be safe, the city has instead pushed them from the downtown core into peoples’ neighborhoods and backyards,” Rice said.

KIRO Newsradio has reached out to Franklin to ask about the delayed deadline.

Sam Campbell is a reporter, anchor and editor at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Sam on X, or email him here.





