Everett home catches fire, burns

EVERETT, Wash. — A home in Everett’s View Ridge Madison neighborhood caught fire and burned last night.

According to the Everett Fire Department, crews were first called out to a home along Elm Street, near Hannabrook Park, just before 9 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a fully engulfed house fire.

By around 10 p.m., firefighters had the fire under control and were in overhaul, addressing hot spots.

No injuries were reported, Everett Fire confirmed.

An investigator from the Everett Fire Marshal’s office was on the scene last night, investigating the cause.

“At this time, it’s too early to know what started the fire,” wrote the fire department.

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