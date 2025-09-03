Everett Fire: Three displaced after smoke and flames damage duplex

Everett Fire Department says three people were displaced early Wednesday morning after flames broke out at a duplex on Linden Street.

Fire crews were called at about 5:45 a.m. to the 700 block of Linden Street after reports of smoke and flames coming from the back of the home.

Firefighters quickly worked to control the blaze, and all residents made it out safely, according to the department.

One person was evaluated at the scene by medical crews but did not require hospitalization.

The fire left three individuals without housing. The cause remains under investigation.

Everett Fire thanked the Tulalip Bay Fire Department for assisting.

