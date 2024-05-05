Everett Fire Department praises team on International Firefighters Day

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett Fire Department (EFD) praised their team on International Firefighters Day.

“To all firefighters, past and present, thank you for your service, bravery, and unwavering commitment to keeping us safe.”

EFD also welcomed the probationary firefighters, who recently completed the first phase of their Drill Field evaluations.

