Everett Film Fest announces 2025 lineup

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Film Festival has announced its lineup for the 2025 event.

The two-day event takes place April 5 and 6 at the Everett Performing Arts Center.

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and close by 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $50 for both days, $40 for seniors/military/students and $30 for one day.

Saturday

Fish War

Showtime: 1:05 p.m.

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: In 1974, a conservative federal judge upheld Indigenous fishing rights in Washington, ending violent clashes with law enforcement and laying the foundation for environmental stewardship.





Echos of the Sound: The Story of Hugo and the Southern Residents

Showtime: 2:45 p.m.

Genre: Documentary Short

Synopsis: This documentary captures the story of Hugo, an orca who touched countless lives and raises awareness of the Southern Resident orcas’ ongoing plight.





Lost in Paris

Showtime: 3:05 p.m.

Genre: Comedy Feature

Synopsis: It stars the filmmakers as a village Canadian librarian and a strangely seductive, oddly egotistical vagabond.





Sunday

Bravo Whiskey Red: The Birth of a TSA Agent

Showtime: 1:05 p.m.

Genre: Documentary Short

Synopsis: Shawn Weeks was a Pan Am flight attendant during the 1980 airlines bomb scares. Everything changed when she survived the 1983 bombing of the Tokyo to Honolulu flight. With firsthand knowledge of the security failures that led to the tragedy, she began a quest to increase airline security and played a strategic role in the formation of the TSA.





Gardening in a War Zone

Showtime: 1:38 p.m.

Genre: Documentary Short

Synopsis: This is the story of Alla Olkhovska, a specialty seed grower living in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Alla meets the challenges of living in a war zone, caring for her unwell husband and mother-in-law, and tending her garden all with grace and patience.





Savi the Cat

Showtime: 2:18 p.m.

Genre: Comedy Animation Short

Synopsis: A husband surprises his wife with a kitten, unknowingly wreaking havoc upon their home, their life, and ultimately their marriage.





She Marches in Chinatown

Showtime: 2:35 p.m.

Genre: Documentary Short

Synopsis: The Seattle Chinese Community Girls Drill Team is the only drill team in the world to combine Chinese opera costumes with American military style drills. Currently at a crossroads, the team has empowered Asian American females for over 70 years and remains an iconic parade favorite.





Duke

Showtime: 3:35 p.m.

Genre: Narrative Short

Synopsis: When a nonverbal autistic teen’s family is falling apart, he must find his voice to keep them together. Based on a true story.

How Do You See Me?

Showtime: 4:08 p.m.

Genre: Documentary Short

Synopsis: Why do people with intellectual disabilities live 13 to 20 years less than others? Through the eyes of a young woman who sees her disability as a distinct advantage, this film explores the profound effects of societal views on their lives.





Pickled

Showtime: 4:17 p.m.

Genre: Comedy Short

Synopsis: A pickleball player returns to competition to discover that her league now rejects her because she is over 35 years old.





Bottlecap

Showtime: 4:30 p.m.

Genre: Narrative Short

Synopsis: A teacher striving to support her students guides a young man through a life-altering decision.





I’m Not a Robot

Showtime: 4:45 p.m.

Genre: Dark Comedy Short

Synopsis: A series of failed Captcha tests plunges a woman into a strange new reality.





Back In Baby’s Arms

Showtime: 5:07 p.m.

Genre: Comedy Short

Synopsis: A struggling actor finds himself the unlikely housemate of Colleen, who suffers from memory loss. Colleen constantly mistakes him for her dead husband. He decides to give in and play the part…could it be the role of a lifetime?

