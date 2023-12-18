Everett considering mandatory sentencing law for repeat offenders

EVERETT, Wash. — This week in Snohomish County, the Everett City Council is expected to vote on a new mandatory sentencing law for repeat offenders.

The law would be for what are considered to be public disorder crimes such as assault, theft, and public drug use.

It would carry a 30-day minimum jail time for three convictions all within two years of each other.

But prosecutors could also choose to send the violator to a city mental health program instead.

The council will discuss the possible law on Wednesday.

Marysville passed a very similar ordinance two months ago.

It’s specifically for people on the hook for crimes that include criminal trespass, vehicle prowling, and public drug use.

