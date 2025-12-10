Everett Animal Shelter needs temporary fosters amid flood evacuations

EVERETT, Wash. — The Everett Animal Shelter is looking for temporary foster families after being forced to evacuate due to flood concerns.

Rising water levels in the Snohomish River adjacent to the shelter have put the shelter at significant risk of flooding.

Out of an abundance of caution, shelter officials announced Tuesday that they would be temporarily evacuating their animals to ensure their safety and well-being.

They plan to move their animals into foster care by the end of the day, Wednesday, December 10.

“We are reaching out to our community for assistance with short-term, temporary housing for animals during this precautionary period. Your support is essential in helping us keep the animals safe until the risk has passed,” wrote the shelter.

If you can help, bring a valid ID to the shelter on Wednesday, December 10, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to check out an animal.

The shelter will provide food and supplies.

To learn more, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group