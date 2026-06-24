Evacuations for Grant County campground reduced to Level 1

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Evacuation orders for the Sun Lake campground in Grant County have been reduced to Level 1 “Get Ready,” the Southwest Washington Interagency Incident Management Team reported Tuesday.

SR 17 and SR 2 have also both reopened. While people aren’t being told to evacuate, they are being asked to prepare for the possible evacuation of the Garred Road Fire.

Authorities are asking residents to monitor local media and check on their neighbors.

Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders were previously issued for the Sun Lake area due to a fast-moving wildfire.

“Level 3 means go. Leave now. You are in immediate danger. Even if you don’t see the danger, follow your plans and leave. Delay could cost lives. If you stay, you may not be rescued,” authorities stated.

Officials said an evacuation area has been set up at Soap Lake High School at 410 Ginkgo St. for RVs and campers.

Authorities asked boats and watercraft to avoid the south end of Banks Lake for firefighting aircraft working on a wildfire in the area.

This story was originally published on June 22, 2026. It has been updated and republished since then.

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