Evacuation levels lowered for Squilchuck Road Fire in Chelan County

CHELAN COUNTY, Wash. — Chelan County Emergency Management says all evacuation levels have been lowered to Level 1 for the Squilchuck Road Fire.

This means people living in the area need to stay alert in case conditions change.

The fire started Sunday and is burning in the Wenatchee Heights area.

At last check, emergency management estimates the fire is about 30% contained and no structures have burned.

Sunday at 3 p.m. crews estimated the fire to be about 25 acres in size.

No word whether it’s grown since then.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

