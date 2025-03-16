EV fire blanket used to fight car fire on SR 92 in Granite Falls

GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — On Sunday morning, crews from Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue answered a call of an electric vehicle (EV) fire on State Route 92 in Granite Falls.

When crews arrived, they immediately put an EV-specific fire blanket over the car and used straps to keep it in place.

EV fire in Granite Falls (Granite Falls Police Department)

At the same time, firefighters poured water on the battery to cool it down.

The driver got out of the car without any injuries.

After the fire was out and the tow truck picked up the car, crews followed the tow truck in case the battery reignited.

According to SRFR, the EV blanket is a new addition to the station and crews have been training with them for such a scenario.

