Enjoy Washington State Parks for free on these days this year

WASHINGTON — For those looking to get out in nature more in 2025, Washington State Parks is offering free access to its lands several days this year.
The following days will allow for free access:
- March 9 — Billy Frank Junior’s Birthday
- March 19 — State Parks’ Birthday
- April 22 — Earth Day
- June 7 — Free Fishing Weekend
- June 8 — Free Fishing Weekend
- June 19 — Juneteenth
- Aug. 9 — Smokey Bear’s Birthday
- Sept. 27 — National Public Lands Day
- Oct. 10 — World Mental Health Day
- Nov. 11 — Veteran’s Day
These parks typically require a Discover Pass for access. A Discover Pass costs $30 a year before fees or $10 per one-day pass.
You can learn more about Discover Pass here.
A Discover Pass provides access to millions of acres of Washington state-managed recreation lands – including state parks, water-access points, heritage sites, wildlife and natural areas, trails and trailheads.
