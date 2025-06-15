Endangered species of frogs survive winter in Washington refuge, a step toward recovering population

WASHINGTON — The endangered northern leopard frog species is showing positive signs of recovery after surviving the first winter in the wild within the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge in Eastern Washington, the Port Defiance Zoo and Aquarium said in a release.

The zoo says an invasive bullfrog population nearly wiped out the leopard bullfrog species but conservation efforts from local organizations have helped the endangered frogs recover their population.

The frogs were raised in Tacoma at the Northwest Trek Wildlife Park and with collaboration with the Oregon Zoo, the endangered frogs were released into the wild.

Surviving the winter was a major milestone for the species but the frogs aren’t out of the woods yet.

“Reintroductions like this are notoriously challenging, and there’s no guarantee of success,” Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife herpetologist Patricia Valcarcel said. “But these first documented survivors represent hope for the recovery of the species.”

