Emergency order issued for Washington policyholders amid severe flooding

Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Washington Insurance Commissioner Patty Kuderer has issued an emergency order to help policyholders in the aftermath of the recent flooding event.

Her order went into effect on Dec. 15 and will run through February 12, 2026.

It “applies to all property and casualty insurers operating in Washington state,” according to a news release.

Insurers must provide 45-day grace periods for premium payments and waive late and reinstatement fees. They are not allowed to cancel a policy for nonpayment without the policyholders’ consent.

The order also extends the nonrenewal notice period from 45 days to 120 days before the expiration date of the policy, the release said.

“My heart goes out to the people impacted by last week’s flooding, and I’m grateful for the dedication of our first responders,” Kuderer said. “My emergency order provides guidance to the insurance companies operating in our state and should help reassure the public that we will take all necessary steps to protect them.”

Kuderer is able to issue this order because of Governor Ferguson’s statewide emergency declaration on Dec. 10.

“When the governor issues an emergency proclamation, the commissioner can issue an emergency order related to insurance policies to ensure access to coverage,” the release said. “The order can be extended by the commissioner for 30 days at a time as long as the governor’s emergency proclamation remains in effect.”

WA homeowners learning they lack flood coverage

Many homeowners are learning a costly lesson after recent flooding.

Kenton Brine, president of the Northwest Insurance Council, said standard homeowners’ policies do not cover flood damage.

“It only takes an inch of water in your home to cause $25,000 to $30,000 worth of damage,” Brine said.

Brine noted that some people opt out of flood insurance to save money, while others don’t realize they don’t have coverage until it’s too late.

“We’re seeing that play out in real time right now, and it’s terribly sad,” Brine said.

He said flood insurance can cost from a few hundred dollars to a couple of thousand dollars per year. For vehicle owners, comprehensive auto coverage can also protect against flood-related losses.

Brine recommends that people carry comprehensive coverage, which covers theft, vandalism, and damage from weather events, like flooding.

“If a tree falls on your car due to weather, or if your vehicle has been abandoned in a parking area and it’s inundated with water, it’s your comprehensive insurance coverage policy that pays for that,” Brine said. “There’ll be a deductible subject to that. Most people select a deductible of somewhere between $250 and $2,000, and that will be your out-of-pocket cost, and then your insurer covers the rest of that damage, even if it means replacing your vehicle.”

For renters, Brine recommends getting renters’ insurance. It covers the belongings in your apartment, as well as things in your vehicle.

For example, if you leave your laptop in your car and it gets destroyed by flooding, that would be covered.

But, Brine said, you should check the amount of your deductible before filing a claim.

“If your deductible is $500 and the amount of your loss is $400, it probably doesn’t make sense to file a claim,” he said. “But if you’re a renter and you’ve suffered damage to your possessions, either inside your rental unit or in your vehicle or somewhere else, and you’ve suffered a loss that’s greater than your deductible, you should check with your insurer and see about filing a claim.”

Brine recommends getting in touch with your insurance company before disaster strikes to ensure you know what kind of coverage you have so you can make adjustments as needed.

Frank Lenzi is the News Director for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here.

©2025 Cox Media Group