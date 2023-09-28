Emergency alert test to go out on cellphones in Washington, across country

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, cellphones across Washington state and the country will buzz with an alert.

It will read: “This is a test of the National Wireless Emergency System.”

The message is no cause for alarm and is part of a nationwide FEMA testing its system.

The on-screen message will end with “No action is needed.”

The test won’t just be confined to cell phones.

People listening to the radio or watching TV will also hear the familiar tone followed by a one-minute test message.

There’s a chance that the test could be postponed. If that happens, the emergency alert test will happen the following Wednesday, on October 11.

The Washington State Coalition Against Domestic Violence also cited a potential safety concern for survivors who keep “secret” phones, given that the loud noise the devices will give off during the test.

©2023 Cox Media Group