Elementary school teacher killed, husband listed as person of interest

ANACORTES, Wash. — Students and staff at Island View Elementary School in Anacortes are grieving after a teacher was killed.

Caitlin Follstad, 41, was stabbed to death this week, according to mynorthwest.com.

She was found dead at her home on J Avenue on Tuesday.

Police found her husband’s car on the Deception Pass Bridge a few hours later after they had received reports of a body in the water.

MyNorthwest reported that “recovery efforts have been unsuccessful.”

Police have named Follstad’s husband a person of interest. He was last seen on Tuesday.

Staff and students at the school where Follstad taught fifth grade remembered the teacher by decorating the school’s hallways and covering the sidewalks with art. Counselors will be available at the school, the district superintendent said.

The school’s PTA scheduled a community tribute for the teacher at the Family Life Church on 29th Street at 4 p.m. Friday.

Follstad and her husband had two children who are with family members.