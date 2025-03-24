Edmonds restaurant forced to close, fundraising after car crashes through wall

EDMONDS, Wash. — An Edmonds restaurant is fundraising to rebuild after a car reportedly came crashing through their wall last week.

According to the fundraiser started by Caravan Kebab, shortly after midnight on March 20, a car crashed through the wall of their restaurant.

“This sudden and devastating accident caused massive structural damage and destroyed much of our kitchen. The impact tore through our refrigerators, freezers, dishwashing, and food storage areas. Fortunately, no one was hurt—but the damage means we’ve had to close our doors for the next three to six months,” read the statement on their fundraising page.

The restaurant, which has served Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food in Edmonds for the past 14 years, says they lacked the insurance to cover this kind of damage.

You can find their outlined plan to rebuild on their fundraising page, along with any updates from the Caravan Kebab team.





