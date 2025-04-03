Edmonds police investigating break-in at home of MLB star Blake Snell

EDMONDS, Wash. — Edmonds PD is now investigating a break-in at the home of MLB pitcher Blake Snell.

It happened in the early hours of March 26 in the typically quiet Woodway community.

Edmonds Police Commander Josh McClure says no one was home at the time of the break-in.

“There’s some indication that there was at least more than one suspect. A burglary had occurred, a broken-out window... glass had been kind of strewn through the house. But with the main victim not home and able to account for specific items, other family members weren’t exactly sure, so we’re still working through that,” said McClure.

The break-in happened a day before the Shorewood High grad won his debut game for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

And just a few days before, thieves broke into the Maple Valley home of former Seahawks’ star Richard Sherman.

“Woodway’s kind of hard to find, so you either have to be really lost or know where you’re going. We immediately started thinking this could be potentially related to the other, and detectives are really good about sharing information when they have similar types of cases, and we’re doing that now,” said McClure.

Police say they are going over home security video for any clues that will help them find those responsible.

