Edmonds looks to the future with growth, housing, land management

EDMONDS, Wash. — The Edmonds City Council and Planning Board are planning a generation ahead for growth, housing and land use development.

During a special meeting Tuesday night, the council reviewed the Edmonds’ 2024 Comprehensive Plan. This process is required by Washington State’s Growth Management Act, which mandates periodic updates to ensure cities and counties plan for future population and employment growth.

“A lot of changes have been made in the last couple of weeks with discussions by the planning board,” Edmonds Urban Design Planner Navyusha Pentakota told MyEdmonds. The council has sought community input, “and we have taken all those comments and tried to address the key concerns.”

The plan includes planning for neighborhood centers and hubs, with the idea of spreading growth equitably across the city.

The update must be completed by the end of 2024. The next step involves drafting an Environmental Impact Statement, which is prepared by consultants and set for public release at the end of August. This statement will address environmental impacts and mitigation measures, providing information to aid in developing the final Comprehensive Plan.

A public webinar in September will offer residents the opportunity to learn about the statement and provide feedback.

Edmonds’ Comprehensive Plan addresses population growth by accommodating an expected increase of 13,000 residents over the next 20 years. To meet this demand, the city needs to add 9,000 new housing units. However, the current capacity allows for only about 5,000 units.

To bridge this gap, the plan includes strategies such as increasing housing density in certain areas, promoting mixed-use developments, and complying with state legislation. These measures are designed to ensure that Edmonds can sustainably manage its growth while maintaining the quality of life for its residents.

