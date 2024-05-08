Echo Glen was put on lockdown Tuesday; it was not another escape

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Echo Glen Children’s Center was put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a gun was found in a bag scanner when a staff member tried to enter the facility.

Echo Glen is a King County juvenile detention center located in Snoqualmie.

Echo Glen says that the campus immediately went into lockdown as they searched for the individual and secured the weapon. The staff member never got through security.

After the weapon was detected in the bag scanner, the staff member put the gun in their vehicle and then left campus. The staff member was found off campus about 30 minutes later.

It is not clear if the staff member was intentionally trying to bring the gun through security. It’s also not clear why they put their gun in their vehicle and left the vehicle behind.

Echo Glen has had a number of escapes in recent years and have heightened security as a result. In one incident last May, seven teens escaped the campus.

