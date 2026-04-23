Eastbound SR 18 to close across Tiger Mountain this weekend for paving work

All lanes of eastbound SR 18 will close across Tiger Mountain from the Issaquah-Hobart Road to I-90 starting Thursday.

This closure was scheduled for last month, but poor weather delayed the project.

“Weather is good enough to work on the final paving and striping,” the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) stated.

The closure will stretch from 9 p.m. Thursday, April 23, to 5 a.m. Monday, April 27. Crews will install the final layer of pavement along nearly two miles of eastbound SR 18 during this closure. WSDOT is telling drivers to use alternate routes.

Follow WSDOT’s Real Time Traffic map for updates.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

©2026 Cox Media Group