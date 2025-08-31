Eastbound lanes of SR 512 blocked by rollover crash, driver wanted by sheriff’s office detained

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The eastbound lanes of State Route 512 in Pierce County were blocked after a rollover crash on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Washington State Patrol, the single-car rollover collision happened around 1 p.m. and blocked all lanes of EB SR 512 at Meridian Avenue.

WSP reports that the car was heading eastbound at a “high rate” of speed when it lost control and struck the barrier.

The driver was allegedly wanted by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and was taken into custody by them.

Drivers were told to expect an extended closure while the Department of Transportation repaired the cable barrier. Traffic was diverted to Meridian Avenue.

What happened: the vehicle was traveling eastbound at a high rate when they lost control and struck the barrier.



The driver was wanted by @PierceSheriff, and is in custody with them. — Trooper John Dattilo (@wspd1pio) August 31, 2025

©2025 Cox Media Group