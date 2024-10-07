East Bremerton Elks Lodge burglar caught on camera

EAST BREMERTON, Wash. — Kitsap County deputies want to speak to a man suspected of breaking into an Elks Lodge in East Bremerton.

On Oct. 2, someone entered the lodge at 4131 Pine Road Northeast. Surveillance cameras showed a man breaking into the building at around 2 a.m.

The video shows the man rifling through cabinets and drawers in the bar area.

After that, he targets the stock of pull-tabs. In an attempt to get into the containers, he tries using a crowbar to pry them open, then ends up smashing the containers to get them open.

After loading his backpack with the stolen items, the man crawls on the floor to avoid the cameras. His destination was an ATM, which he pushes over in an attempt to breach the machine.

If you have information about the burglary or recognize the suspect, you’re asked to email KCSOTips@kitsap.gov and reference case #K24-009237.

