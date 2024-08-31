Earthquake early warning system now operational in British Columbia

The Canadian government has announced the launch of an Earthquake Early Warning (EEW) system in British Columbia.

The system will provide residents with critical seconds of advance notice before an earthquake strikes.

The new system, unveiled Thursday, aims to enhance public safety in one of Canada’s most earthquake-prone regions.

The EEW system operates through a network of sensors that detect seismic activity and automatically issue alerts through the National Public Alerting System.

These alerts, which can arrive seconds to tens of seconds before solid shaking begins, are intended to give people time to “Drop, Cover, and Hold On,” potentially saving lives and reducing injuries.

In addition to public alerts, the system will notify critical infrastructure operators to trigger automatic protective measures, such as halting trains, stopping bridge traffic, and opening firehouse doors to expedite emergency response.

The new technology is a significant upgrade from previous systems that could only provide information after an earthquake.

“Ensuring the health and safety of Canadians is a top priority for the Government of Canada,” said Minister Jonathan Wilkinson. “This Earthquake Early Warning System will help reduce injuries, deaths, and property losses by giving Canadians precious seconds to take protective actions.”

Now operational in British Columbia, the system is expected to expand to eastern Ontario and southern Quebec later this year, covering over 10 million people in Canada’s most seismically active regions.

The EEW system is part of a broader federal initiative to strengthen Canada’s emergency preparedness and resilience, developed in collaboration with provincial and territorial governments and Indigenous organizations.

British Columbia is particularly vulnerable to earthquakes, and Minister Bowinn Ma emphasized the importance of using advanced methods to protect the province’s residents.

“The Earthquake Early Warning system can help save lives and prevent injuries by giving people precious seconds to protect themselves and others,” Ma said.

This new system represents a significant step forward in Canada’s ability to respond to natural disasters, providing critical warnings to help mitigate the impact of earthquakes.

