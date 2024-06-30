Early morning shooting in Chinatown International District leaves one dead

SEATTLE — Seattle detectives are investigating a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in the Chinatown International District neighborhood.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m., 911 received a report of a shooting in the 500 block of 8th Avenue South.

Police officers arrived at the scene and found a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers provided aid until the Seattle Fire Department arrived. However, despite their efforts, the man died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances that led to the shooting are not known. Detectives from the Homicide Unit are working to determine what happened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

