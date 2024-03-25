Early morning house fire erupts in North Seattle

SEATTLE — Crews from the Seattle Fire Department are investigating the cause of a fire that damaged a house in North Seattle early Monday morning.

According to social media posts from the Seattle Fire Department, firefighters responding to a report of a fire in the 8200 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast, near the Maple Leaf Reservoir, found a fire in the back of the house.

The fire was quickly extinguished and responding crews found no one trapped inside.

No one was hurt.

Roosevelt Way Northeast was closed at Northeast 82nd Street but has since reopened.

























