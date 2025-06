BREMERTON, Wash. — Five people were able to escape a house fire early Thursday morning, according to Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue.

Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue crews were called to a house fire in Bremerton around 1:30 a.m.

Fire crews say that the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The five people were able to make it out safely, but a dog might have died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

