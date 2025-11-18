Early morning crash causes delays on SR 99 near Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Northbound State Route 99 closed early Tuesday morning at Lincoln Way after a crash.

It happened just south of Everett.

All northbound traffic is being diverted off SR 99 at Lincoln Way and the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is asking drivers to find other ways around.

The Washington State Patrol and the Incident Response Team are on scene, but there is no estimate when northbound lanes will reopen.

People traveling through the area should expect delays.

KIRO 7 has reached out to state patrol for more information about the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

