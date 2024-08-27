Early learning centers get $7 million from state to improve facilities

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Tuesday, the Washington State Department of Commerce announced a $7 million grant for early learning centers across the state.

Funded by the Early Learning Facilities Program, the grant provides financial assistance to cover health and safety improvements in centers which can include equipment and facilities upgrades.

Out of 179 applicants, 64 licensed early learning centers were approved to receive the money.

“These grants sustain critical facilities that give parents choices to meet their family’s needs and ensure more access and availability to high-quality child care,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. “We know that child care is a barrier to employment for families, and we can advance economic opportunity for Washington’s families by ensuring children have a place to thrive.”

The Departments of Children, Youth, and Families and Commerce considered several factors, such as the number of slots available for low-income families, the proximity to other centers, and locations in rural or low-income areas when selecting which facilities to choose.

“Investing in licensed child care providers means increased access to high-quality early learning programs for families across the state,” said DCYF Secretary Ross Hunter. “I am pleased the Department of Children, Youth, and Families and Department of Commerce continue to support and sustain access to child care, which supports school readiness, allows families to secure stable employment, bolsters local economies, and makes communities stronger.”

The Department of Commerce has awarded more than $180 million since the program started in 2017.





