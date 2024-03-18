Eagles with talons locked high atop tree in Lake Stevens freed with help of crows, authorities

LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Authorities worked together to help free two eagles whose talons were locked together high in a tree.

After assessing the situation, Lake Stevens Police coordinated with Sarvey Wildlife Center and Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue personnel to come up with a plan.

They determined that the eagles had locked talons in what may have been a mating ritual or territorial fight and were now unable to get free.

As the fire department’s ladder truck prepared for the rescue attempt, crows swooped down on the eagles, which caused them to fall from a branch while still locked together.

As they fell about 60 feet, they spread their wings and made a “surprisingly soft landing,” according to Lake Stevens Police.

Once they reached the ground, they finally unlocked talons and flew away, apparently unhurt, after regaining their bearings.

