Light rail opens long-awaited East Link extension

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Commuters crowded the tracks in anticipation tonight as the light rail officially arrived to the Eastside.

After years of challenges and delays, politicians and passengers were finally able to celebrate the newest expansion.

“It was like sardines. Everyone wanted to get on the train.”

The extension connects Redmond and Bellevue, dramatically reducing a half hour commute to just 14 minutes.

While this station was due to open a year ago, riders tell us it was worth the wait.

“We’re really, really excited about this.

Sound Transit expects nearly six thousand daily riders to travel this route every day.





