E-bike team helps rescue lost hiker in Cougar Mountain area

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Multiple rescue crews, including an e-bike team, worked together to rescue a lost hiker in the Cougar Mountain area on Monday night.

According to Seattle Mountain Rescue, their e-bike team "played a critical role, rapidly covering large sections of trail—freeing up ground teams to focus on off-trail areas."

Crews from Seattle Mountain Rescue (SAR), King County Explorer Search and Rescue (ESAR), Regional Special Vehicle Unit (RSVU), King County 4x4 Search and Rescue (KC 4x4), and King County Search and Rescue Dogs also helped with the rescue.

By around 8 p.m., the hiker had been found safely and was escorted back to the trailhead.

