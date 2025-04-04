Duke’s Seafood Alki Beach restaurant closes after nearly 25 years

SEATTLE, Wash. — After nearly 25 years of business, Duke’s Seafood has closed its Alki Beach restaurant in Seattle.

The business said it’s one of many in West Seattle that has struggled to recover post-pandemic, and the 30-month closure of the West Seattle Bridge for repairs.

“We absolutely loved creating memories for our loyal guests and neighbors at Duke’s on Alki and are extremely disappointed to have to do this, given the many challenges we were unable to overcome,” the business wrote online.

The closure happened Thursday.

The restaurant said it’s providing employees with transition assistance. Some may find work at other locations.

Duke’s has six other locations: Bellevue, Seattle’s Lake Union location, Seattle’s Green Lake location, Kent, Southcenter, and Tacoma.

No other restaurants are closing.

