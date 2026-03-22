‘Dude, can I please get my kitten?’ Pierce Co. car theft suspects arrested with tiny accomplice

TACOMA, Wash. — “If you’re going to commit a crime, it’s probably not a good idea to take your animals with you,” the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said.

This was in response to a call on March 15 around 2:30 p.m., where deputies tried to arrest two suspects in a “freshly stolen vehicle” off Golden Given Road.

The 29-year-old driver was arrested and taken into custody after a quick foot chase.

The passenger ran off with her kitten.

After a few minutes of searching for the woman, she was found hiding underneath a pickup truck.

When she came out from underneath the car, deputies had the 23-year-old get on her stomach to be handcuffed.

“Dude, can I please get my kitten?” the woman is heard saying on body camera footage. “I just wanted to keep him safe.”

“You should’ve left him in the car, then. You call this keeping him safe?” the deputy quipped on camera.

The cat was uninjured and turned over to the Tacoma Humane Society.

The 29-year-old driver was arrested for eluding, resisting arrest, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while license was suspended, and multiple felony warrants.

The 23-year-old passenger was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and other misdemeanor warrants.

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