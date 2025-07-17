Drugs and guns found after weeks-long West Seattle RV bust

SEATTLE — A person was arrested after the Seattle Police Department (SPD) investigated reports of drugs being sold out of an RV in West Seattle.

SPD says drugs, guns, and other evidence were found while serving a warrant for the RV on Wednesday.

Police said that they began receiving reports of drugs being purchased from an RV parked in the 2600 block of Southwest Cambridge Street.

They also said that suspects were allegedly trading stolen items for drugs or cash out of the RV.

SPD narcotics detectives, along with officers from the Southwest Precinct, spent weeks investigating the RV.

During their investigation, they said they saw several people going in and out of the RV.

Police found in the RV:

159.9g of Fentanyl

38.8g of Methamphetamine

Two shotguns

Two handguns

Ammunition

Scale, phone, cash

Officers arrested one person and later had the RV cleaned and removed.

No word on charges in connection with the arrest.

