Drug dealer busted dealing in public in Belltown

SEATTLE — A drug dealer is busted with guns, money and drugs in the Belltown neighborhood of Seattle on Wednesday.
Around 9:20 in the morning, police were doing narcotics operations near 200 Blanchard Street when they saw a man making drug deals in public.
Police took the man down and recovered:
- 8.7g Crack Cocaine
- 24.6g Methamphetamine
- 2.5g Cocaine
- 0.2g Heroin
- $1,425 cash
- semi-auto pistol
He was taken to King County Jail on suspicion of sale/delivery of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin and unlawful possession of a firearm.
The suspect also had an existing warrant for residential burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, animal cruelty and a court order violation.
©2025 Cox Media Group