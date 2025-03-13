Local

Drug dealer busted dealing in public in Belltown

Police responded on Jan. 30 after receiving a 911 call.
SEATTLE — A drug dealer is busted with guns, money and drugs in the Belltown neighborhood of Seattle on Wednesday.

Around 9:20 in the morning, police were doing narcotics operations near 200 Blanchard Street when they saw a man making drug deals in public.

Police took the man down and recovered:

  • 8.7g Crack Cocaine
  • 24.6g Methamphetamine
  • 2.5g Cocaine
  • 0.2g Heroin
  • $1,425 cash
  • semi-auto pistol

He was taken to King County Jail on suspicion of sale/delivery of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The suspect also had an existing warrant for residential burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, animal cruelty and a court order violation.

