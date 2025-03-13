Drug dealer busted dealing in public in Belltown

SEATTLE — A drug dealer is busted with guns, money and drugs in the Belltown neighborhood of Seattle on Wednesday.

Around 9:20 in the morning, police were doing narcotics operations near 200 Blanchard Street when they saw a man making drug deals in public.

Police took the man down and recovered:

8.7g Crack Cocaine

24.6g Methamphetamine

2.5g Cocaine

0.2g Heroin

$1,425 cash

semi-auto pistol

He was taken to King County Jail on suspicion of sale/delivery of cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The suspect also had an existing warrant for residential burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, animal cruelty and a court order violation.

