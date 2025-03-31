Drone with thermal camera, K9 help catch Issaquah burglary suspect

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The Issaquah Police Department says they arrested a man accused of trying to break into a business with the help of a Redmond K9′s super sniffer and a thermal imaging drone.

Just after midnight on March 26, the department says someone triggered a burglary alarm at a business near Northwest Mall Street and 17th Avenue Northwest.

Checking the video surveillance, officers saw someone enter the locked, fenced-in area, who wasn’t supposed to be there, and called for backup.

Redmond’s K9 Chewie arrived along with deputies from King County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Sammamish Police Department to help.

K9 Chewie tracked the man’s path from the business into some nearby woods.

With the help a drone, officers used a thermal imaging camera to search for the man.

An officer says they found the man hiding in a nearby ditch.

The man was arrested and booked into jail.

©2025 Cox Media Group