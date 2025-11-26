Drone pilot helps find injured elderly man after bike crash in Redmond

REDMOND, Wash. — A drone pilot helped rescue an elderly man who was hurt after crashing his bicycle in Redmond earlier this month.

According to Redmond police, on Tuesday, November 11, at around 3:30 p.m., their dispatch center received a 911 call from someone who could be heard groaning but did not respond to the dispatcher.

Police traced the caller’s phone to a spot along the Sammamish River Trail.

Redmond police say a Drone as First Responder (DFR) pilot found the cyclist, who had crashed along the trail.

The DFR guided officers to the man’s location, where police reportedly found the man drifting in and out of consciousness.

“Thanks to quick coordination between dispatch, DFR, police, and medical teams, he was located fast and transported to a local hospital with multiple injuries,” reported Redmond police.

