Drone finds stolen car suspect hiding on roof in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says a car with stolen plates fled from deputies in Lynnwood on September 23.

At around 4 a.m., the car sped down I-5 into Seattle and exited onto Aurora Avenue when a deputy deployed stop sticks, which blew two of the car’s tires, SCSO said.

The stolen car with three people inside hit a barrier at a dead-end road.

A man and a woman got out and ran, while one person stayed in the car.

The female passenger ran into the Haller Lake Area before she was arrested shortly after.

A K9 and a drone were brought in to track the other man, who ran through backyards trying to get away from police.

He was found hiding on a roof and was also arrested soon after, according to the sheriff’s office.

