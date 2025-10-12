Drone finds stolen car suspect hiding on roof in Lynnwood

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) says a car with stolen plates fled from deputies in Lynnwood on September 23.
At around 4 a.m., the car sped down I-5 into Seattle and exited onto Aurora Avenue when a deputy deployed stop sticks, which blew two of the car’s tires, SCSO said.
The stolen car with three people inside hit a barrier at a dead-end road.
A man and a woman got out and ran, while one person stayed in the car.
The female passenger ran into the Haller Lake Area before she was arrested shortly after.
A K9 and a drone were brought in to track the other man, who ran through backyards trying to get away from police.
He was found hiding on a roof and was also arrested soon after, according to the sheriff’s office.
