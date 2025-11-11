Drivers still confused about slow down, move over

Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Slow down. Move over. It’s the law in every state, but do you do it?

On its face, this law is super simple. You see flashing lights on the side of the road. You slow down. You move over, but a recent AAA survey of 12,000 drivers, using traffic camera data, showed a lot of confusion over the rules.

“All 50 states do have some form of a slow-down move-over law,” AAA of Washington’s Chief Experience Officer, Megan West, said. “They do vary state to state, though, and one of the big findings of this research study is that most drivers generally are aware, but they have no idea what the law entails.”

Survey results reveal drivers pick one or the other

She said the survey showed about 65% of drivers either slowed down or moved over, not both, which is required under the law.

“People generally are picking one or the other, they’re slowing down or moving over, and then about a third of individuals are just doing neither,” West said. “We’re looking for both to maintain the maximum safety, but in some cases, one or the other is appropriate as well. We’re looking for more compliance.”

Washington’s law requires you to lower your speed by at least 10 miles an hour over the posted speed limit and get over a lane. The fine is $214.

Originally, the law only applied to emergency vehicles, but it has been expanded to tow truck drivers and construction zones.

“You don’t even need to worry about who,” West said. “If you see flashing lights, red, amber, blue, orange, any flashing light, just adopt the behavior to slow down and move over.”

AAA is looking to extend the law to cover anyone who is pulled over to the shoulder.

“The one element that’s not covered in our in our state, is you the driver,” West said. “If you’re on the side of the road and no one’s come to your aid, you’re actually not part of that slow down, move over.”

Forty-six emergency responders were killed last year across the country while assisting people on the roads. Washington has had several recent fatal crashes involving tow truck drivers.

It’s a simple ask. If you’ve ever been stuck on the side of the road, you know how scary it is. Put yourself in that person’s shoes the next time you’re flying passed someone on the shoulder.

Chris Sullivan is a traffic reporter for KIRO Newsradio. Read more of his stories here. Follow KIRO Newsradio traffic on X.

©2025 Cox Media Group